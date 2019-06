‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment where Wills Maxwell reports the stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

Beethoven’s hair went up for auction at Sotheby’s.

Walmart will now deliver food to your fridge.

Japan has a series of office chair racing events.

