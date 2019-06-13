Whiteville fire crews battle fire at former gas station

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A gas station in Whiteville that closed more than a year ago is destroyed, after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

The Whiteville Fire Department responded just before 5:00 a.m., when someone driving by spotted the fire and called 911, according to Whiteville Director of Emergency Services Hal Lowder.

Lowder said Sams Mart, located at 1730 South J.K. Powell Boulevard, used to be a convenient store and gas station before it closed. Utilities were still hooked up to the building.

No one was inside at the time and none of the firefighters were injured.

Lowder said so far, the cause of the fire is undetermined, but he can’t rule out an unintentional fire that started in the attic.