Wilmington flag football team headed to Nationals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Cleveland Browns might be an NFL team, but its the Browns flag football team here in Wilmington that is stealing the show on the grid iron.

The Browns flag football team is made up of 11 players, which are all 3rd and 4th graders from in and around the Wilmington area. A few weeks ago the team won the Under Armour Super Bowl for the area, punching their ticket to the Under Armour “Under the Lights” National Championship in Los Angeles, California.

The team finished their regular season with a 7-2 record. They were able to revenge their two losses by beating the New Orleans Saints team in the area Super Bowl, 32-12.

You can donate to the Browns Flag Football team here on their GoFundMe page to help send them to California. All donations will go towards the kids for airfare and housing while on their trip. The National Championship tournament will run August 3rd-4th on the UCLA campus.