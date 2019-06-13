Your kids can be dramatic this summer at Wrightsville Beach Performance Clubs

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Get dramatic, comedic, emotional, or musical and join in the fun happening this summer by enrolling your kids in Performance Clubs at Wrightsville Beach.

Performance Club runs a variety of summer camps at Wrightsville Beach Parks & Rec for all ages, where can kids can build up their self esteem and confidence.

For the littlest performers, kids ages 5 to 8 can dig into the costume trunk, play with props, and perform improv skits at Kids with Character Camp. Kids ages 7 to 13 can join Wilmywood Movie Star Camp to act out movie scenes and learn on camera acting techniques.

The summer’s biggest performance, cast by auditions, is being held July 26-28 at Thalian Hall. Catch Anna and Elsa in Disney’s Frozen Jr. acted out by local children!

