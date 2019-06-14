Brunswick County’s manager plans to retire in November

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County’s manager is leaving after 6 years of service. Ann Hardy says ‘it’s just that time in her life to retire.’

Hardy says her last day will be in November.

- Advertisement -

StarNews reporter Renee Spencer says she was the first woman to hold the county manager position.

Prior to her role as county manager, Hardy was the County’s Director of Fiscal Operations, Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Operations for the county’s schools and the Assistance Finance Office for New Hanover County Schools.