Camp Lejeune reiterates warning about island trespassing

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (AP/WWAY) — Camp Lejeune officials are reminding people of a no trespassing policy in place for an island that the Marine base uses for live-fire training.

In addition, Lejeune officials reiterated that access to creeks and tributaries that lead to Browns Island is restricted.

The Marines said in news release Thursday that in addition to the live-fire training, another safety issue is unexploded ordnance. Previously buried ordnance has been exposed on the island since Hurricane Florence struck in September.

According to the Code of Federal Regulations:

Absolutely no unauthorized people on any part of the island.

Boaters traversing the Atlantic-Intracoastal Waterway in close proximity to the island may not stop, tie up or disembark their vessels.

No crab-pots, fishing with bottom dragging nets, anchoring, or any bottom disturbing activities are allowed anywhere in the vicinity of Browns Island.

All navigable waters in the area between the south bank of Bear Creek and the north bank of Browns Inlet are base property and are strictly off limits due to highly sensitive UXO in this area.

Bear Creek and Muddy Creek leading to the Atlantic-Intracoastal Waterway to Bear Inlet are open to unrestricted navigation; however, an unknown element of risk exists in this area due to the possible presence of unexploded projectiles.

Boaters may proceed through Browns Inlet without stopping during periods of nonmilitary use. For safety reasons due to the presence of unexploded projectiles, any contact with the bottom of the waterways or any bottom disturbing activity is strictly prohibited. Caution should be used through these waters.

Military police working with the U.S. Coast Guard regularly patrol the area and issue citations to trespassers, who must appear before the federal magistrate in Wilmington.

Violators can be imprisoned up to six months and fined a maximum of $5,000.

Browns Island is between Onslow Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.