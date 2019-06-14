Camp Lejeune reiterates warning about island trespassing

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (AP) — Camp Lejeune officials are reminding people of a no trespassing policy in place for an island that the Marine base uses for live-fire training.

In addition, Lejeune (luh-JERN’) officials reiterated that access to creeks and tributaries that lead to Browns Island is restricted.

The Marines said in news release Thursday that in addition to the live-fire training, another safety issue is unexploded ordnance. Previously buried ordnance has been exposed on the island since Hurricane Florence struck in September.

Military police working with the U.S. Coast Guard regularly patrol the area and issue citations to trespassers, who must appear before the federal magistrate in Wilmington. Violators can be imprisoned up to six months and fined a maximum of $5,000.

Browns Island is between Onslow Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.

