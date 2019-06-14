City Block submits plans for 56 more apartments downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Five years after City Block Apartments’ first 112 units opened in downtown Wilmington, the complex’s next phase is moving forward.

On Wednesday, City Block Apartments, LLC submitted plans for 56 new units, adjacent to the existing building at North Third and Brunswick streets. Combined with City Block’s existing footprint and a planned 56-space parking lot, the expansion will mean City Block — true to its name — will fill nearly the entire block bordered by North Third, Brunswick, North Fourth and Bladen streets.

- Advertisement -

Plans show the new building, located at the North Fourth/Bladen intersection, will be five stories, like the existing building. The new apartments will be one-bedroom units.

Read more from the StarNews.