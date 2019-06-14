Cold case rape suspect receives $2 million bond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man arrested in Florida last week in a decades old rape case appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday morning.

Wayne Edward Soller, 60, was extradited to New Hanover County from Volusia County, Florida on Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

Soller is charged with rape, burglary and 1st degree sexual offense.

In 1996, Soller allegedly broke into a young woman’s apartment along Saint Johns Court, threatened her life, and raped her at knifepoint.

Soller was visiting Wilmington for work. A rape kit was completed but due to regulations at the time, it was not submitted for analysis.

The kit sat unopened for 22 years, until October, when Wilmington Police sent it and dozens more to be tested.

Investigators say a DNA match linked Soller to the assault.

Soller is in jail under a $2 million bond.