Jacksonville girl appears in ‘Dance Moms,’ has big dreams with dance career

An aspiring dancer in our area is chasing her dreams by appearing on this season of the hit TV show “Dance Moms.”

Paris Moore, 12, was filming for the show the last four weeks. She will begin appearing in episodes during week 12 of this season.

“Watching her dance is like amazing,” said her mother, LaKisha Samuels. “She has a lot of talent. She’s destined for greatness.”

Samuels says she’s proud of her daughter, who began dancing nine years ago.

“She dances at home, she dances in the store, she dances in the kitchen, she’s born to dance,” said Samuels.

“Not a lot of people can do this kind of stuff and I just want to inspire them,” said Moore about the experience.

