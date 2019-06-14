New Hanover baseball duo sign National Letters of Intent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– McCallum Hutchins and Jonathan Manis became the 5th and 6th New Hanover baseball players to sign their National Letters of Intent on Thursday afternoon.

Hutchins will be taking his talents to William Peace University in the fall for baseball, while his teammate Jonathan Manis will head to Francis Marion University next year.

“I have been dreaming about this since middle school, knowing that it might be possible to play at the next level,” says New Hanover senior Jonathan Manis.

The New Hanover senior class finished with a 98-16 record in the Wildcat colors. Now, they are ready to show the rest of the world what they got on the baseball field.

“The coach from Peace says ‘he likes guys from New Hanover’ because we know how to go out there and win,” said Wildcat senior McCallum Hutchins. “We know what it takes to get it done on the field.”

The two seniors helped the Wildcats win back to back State Championship, playing in three Championships during their four years.