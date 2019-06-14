NHCS Teacher of the Year receives new car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For one year, a New Hanover County teacher will get a new car to drive for a year, at no cost.

On Friday, Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington gave New Hanover County Teacher of the Year Tim Jarman the keys to a 2019 Toyota Prius.

Jarman teaches at Ashley High School, which is also where he attended high school.

Jarman says he strives to life his students and coworkers every day, both in person and on social media, and says that this award is truly heartwarming.

“It’s been very validating, many of the people that have nominated me, many of the people that selected me, they’ve known me throughout my entire educational career and for people to have seen my full arc both students, teachers, faculty members alike and then to decide that I’m worthy of this incredible award has been very special for me,” Jarman said.

Jarman, his wife Savannah, and their son Oscar are excited to take their new ride for a spin this summer.