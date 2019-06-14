Surf into Summer at WB Surf Camp

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Now that school is out for summer break, your kids can learn to surf off into the sunset at WB Surf Camp!

Rick Civelli and his wife, Jen founded Wrightsville Beach Surf Camp 18 years ago and it’s still going strong.

- Advertisement -

Rick sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to give a preview of what you can expect at a summer camp and why your child might want to give it a go.

WB Surf Camps offers financial aid for those who need assistance.

Surfing with WB Surf Camps is for all ages. They even offer Women’s Surf and SUP Retreat designed just for women in a noncompetitive environment to start you off as an adult on one of the core elements of surfing.

Related Article: Wrightsville Beach restaurant closed since Florence starts rehiring staff

Here’s more information.