Two people wanted in separate Wilmington hit-and-runs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for two drivers wanted for two separate hit-and-runs that happened on the same day.

Police say the first crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. A driver was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Second and Grace Streets when Antonio Marcel Harris, 31, allegedly rear-ended him at a high rate of speed.

The crash caused $4,000 in damage.

The victim took a photo of the registration place. Police say Harris was not the owner of the vehicle, but investigators determined he was the driver at the time of the incident.

Police obtained warrants for hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving with a revoked license and failure to reduce speed.

Later that day, around 5:40 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Street in reference to a suspect, later identified as James Philip Murphy, 30, who backed into a parked, unoccupied car, causing $3,000 in damage, and then tried to drive off.

A witness took pictures of the vehicle. The suspect took off when the witness confronted him.

Murphy, of Pender County, is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage and improper backing.

If you know where they are contact the Wilmington Police Department.