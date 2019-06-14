Whiteville man arrested in car sales scam

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man accused of using counterfeit checks to buy multiple vehicles in Wilmington is in jail under a $175,000 bond.

Wilmington Police obtained warrants for Brandon Wright Acker, 26, for two counts of forgery and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

He allegedly used counterfeit business checks to purchase a $17,263.58 vehicle at a Wilmington dealership on March 27, and then to purchase a $37,559 vehicle at another Wilmington dealership on April 25.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office served the warrants on Thursday.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information, contact Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip to remain anonymous.