Wilmington Post 10 comes out on top in 14 innings against Pleasure Island

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It took just over four and half hours on Thursday night, but Wilmington Post 10 came out with the 7-6 win over Pleasure Island Post 129 in 14 innings.

The game would go back and forth all night long. Post 10 jumped out to the 3-0 lead after four innings, but Pleasure Island responded with three runs in the top of the 7th highlighted by Trent Eason’s two run single to take the 4-3 lead.

Post 10 loaded up the bases in the bottom of the 14th inning and Kyle Smith hit one right back up the middle that forced a out at the plate. Pleasure Island then tried to nab the runner going to third, but the ball got away into left, allowing the winning run to come in and score to end it.

Pleasure Island Post 129 will be back in action tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. against Hope Mills, while Post 10 will be off until Sunday when they take on Port City Post 545.