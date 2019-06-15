Add a little boogie to your summer at NHRMC Dancin’ in the Park series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer is definitely a time for relaxation, but New Hanover Regional Medical Center and YMCA are reminding us that staying active is just as important!

Each Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. until August 10, local fitness instructors will lead classes in Zumba, hip-hop, line dancing for all ages at DREAMS of Wilmington.

Nathanael Tyre is the director of Blue Roll Media in Wilmington, he coordinates the video production for all Dancin’ in the Park events and a lot of other functions at NHRMC.

He says that his goal for Dancin’ in the Park is to get everybody off the couch this summer, even just for a few hours.

“Getting the community engaged,” Tyre explained. “Getting them active, getting them moving, letting them know how to eat healthy how to be healthy just get a good sweat outta them!”

These classes are completely free of charge and open to any one who wants to break it down this summer.