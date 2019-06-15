American Legion collects worn and torn American flags for proper disposal

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The American flag is a regal image that brings pride to our nation, but it doesn’t last forever, and there’s a specific way to dispose of it when it begins to wear and tear that not everyone is equipped to do.

American Legion’s 68th Post held their third annual Flag Collection Day and Fundraiser at Brunswick Forest on Saturday to receive retired flags.

- Advertisement -

In September, they will hold a ceremonial disposal service for all flags received on Saturday.

Dale Todd is the Commander, and said that this event is important to his team.

“One of our missions is to honor the flag,” Todd said. “Because we’re one of the few organizations that’s authorized to dispose of flags properly. We think it’s a symbol of our country and should be handled accordingly.”

Related Article: Neighbors cheer and clap for Annual Brunswick Forest Cardboard Boat Regatta

Todd explained that seeing people smile at this event is very rewarding.