Local football teams hit the field at the Jeremiah Castille Character Camp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– High School football teams from the Cape Fear hit the field for the first time this summer on Friday, at the 4th annual Jeremiah Castille Character Camp at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.

The weekend in Teachey will full of coaching, hard work , and most of all Character. The main goal for the weekend is to not only improve as football players, but improve people.

“Football is a great game and it is a great way to teach character because of the adversity that comes with it,”says camp founder Jeremiah Castille.

The two day camp is hosted by Jeremiah Castille, but he is assisted by former NFL and Division I athletes. They come together to teach high school players the fundamental skills of athletics, giving participates a competitive edge in their athletic performance.

“Every opportunity that our kids are exposed to helps them get a little better and that is always the goal,”said South Brunswick head football coach Rocky Lewis.

There were not only professional players helping out with the camp, but Clemson and Alabama stars on both sides of the football. The marquee players had very specific advice for those athletes strapping up on Friday nights.

“You should never be satisfied, you should never be finished,”said Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. “We need to all strive for better and always just be hungry.”

The camp brings in 17 different high schools from the State of North Carolina representing 7 counties. In total there are nearly 950 student-athletes that will take the field.