‘S.N.A.P.’ your fingers for affordable farmers markets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Farmers Markets are all about supporting local vendors in our neck of the woods, but they can be a little pricey.

The Wilmington Farmers Market at Tidal Creek is striving to make their products more affordable to lower income families by allowing people who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT by doubling each dollar’s worth when shopping on Saturdays.

Gayle and David Straight own Alchemy Ranch in Burgaw, Gayle said explained what she wants to accomplish.

“To help folks who may not normally come to farmers market,” Gayle explained. “As an initiative to get them to have the opportunity to take a look at healthier food options than they may be getting otherwise.”

