Search continues for retired UNC professor who went missing during swimming competition in Hudson River

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WTVD) — The search continues Saturday for a retired UNC professor who reportedly went missing while he was competing in a swim in the Hudson River near the George Washington Bridge.

Officials say at some point, fellow competitors in the “8 Bridges Hudson River Swim” noticed the 67-year-old swimmer went missing on Friday.

Police also have not released the identity of the swimmer, but The University of North Carolina School of Medicine released a statement identifying the swimmer as Dr. Charles Van Der Horst, a retired professor who worked in the Division of Infectious Diseases.

“The UNC School of Medicine is shocked and saddened at the news Dr. Charles Van Der Horst has been reported as missing following a multi-day swimming race in New York’s Hudson River. Our thoughts are with Dr. Van Der Horst’s family at this time,” a statement from the UNC School of Medicine said Saturday.

It is not clear exactly where the man went under.

