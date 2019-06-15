UNCW women’s soccer backs their World Cup teammate

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The UNCW women’s soccer team piled into Mac’s Speed Shop on Friday afternoon to watch their teammate Sydney Schneider play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the Jamaican national team.

Schneider is a junior at UNCW and a goalkeeper for the Seahawks. The New Jersey native record three saves in Jamaica’s first game and caught the attention of the nation.

“A lot of people don’t get to say that one of their teammates was playing in the Women’s World Cup,”said UNCW red-shirt sophomore Grace Lynn-Lato.

Schneider played 388 minutes last season for UNCW splitting time between the Seahawks and Jamaica, as they were trying to qualify for the World Cup. Her teammates believe her team spent playing on the worlds biggest stage will help them out as a team in the fall.

“I think it is something that we need to use to our advantage and were going to,”says UNCW senior Ashley Johnson. “Having someone that played in the World Cup on our team is huge for us.”

Jamaica will take on Australia next Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET in their final game of group play.