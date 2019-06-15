Walmart outsourcing means layoffs for nearly 600 employees in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC)– Retail giant Walmart Inc. will lay off hundreds in Charlotte starting later this year as it outsources its finance and accounting operations.

The retailer filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the N.C. Department of Commerce this week, stating a permanent closure of a Walmart division in Water Ridge will result in about 569 layoffs. Walmart signed a 12-year lease in 2015 to occupy the full 107,545-square-foot building at 2118 Water Ridge Parkway, where it operates several units, including finance and accounting.

