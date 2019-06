BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) — An 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon at Bald Head Island, according to Village Manager Chris McCall.

Authorities in Brunswick County said the bite call came in around 4 p.m. from South Bald Head Wynd.

An 8-year-old boy was said to have been bitten in the leg by a shark and taken to a hospital via Bald Head Island ferry.

