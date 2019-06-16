LGBTQ supporters gather at UNCW for pride month and Stonewall Sports 50th anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re about half way through pride month, and festivities are not slowing down in Wilmington.

UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium’s Lawn filled up Sunday for a celebration of pride month and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall Sports for a bring your own picnic, party and performance by MOB Theatre.

Trey Morehouse is the MOB Theatre director. He explained what this day means to him.

“This means a gathering of people,” Morehouse explained. “This means a community, this means sharing, this means a safe space that’s what this means to me.”

Morehouse invites the community to reach out to mob theater, for more information please visit their Facebook page.