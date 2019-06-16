Portion of Rocky Point under boil water advisory

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Utilities water customers along Lightwood Knot Road in Rocky Point are advised that due to a leak Sunday morning, water was temporarily turned off to conduct a water main repair.

Water service was returned upon completion of the work, but periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

“Consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Utilities director. “This advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.”

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

This advisory remains in effect until further notice.