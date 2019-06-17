‘Demo Day’ gives kids hands-on way to learn about WPD units

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department kicked off its first week of cop camp Monday with a special Demo Day for kids.

Children from around New Hanover County came out to WPD to learn all about the different police units.

From meeting one of the K-9s, to trying on bomb squad gear, to getting fingerprinted, kids got to see what officers do every day.

The Wilmington Fire Department also brought out a fire truck for the kids to explore.

“At the CSI table they can fingerprint themselves and use the ink and see what it’s actually like to be finger printed,” WPD spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron said. “At the bomb squad unit, they get to hold the uniform that they have to wear and it’s really heavy. They’re kind of surprised at how insulated and heavy it is, but those are things you don’t think about, so it really gives them a different perspective.”

Dandron says they host Demo Day every year in June and July.

She says the next Demo Day will be July 8.