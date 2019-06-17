Eight-year-old bitten by shark at Bald Head Island

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Village of Bald Head Island can confirm an incident that occurred Sunday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. where an 8-year-old boy was bitten by something believed to be a shark given the type of wounds sustained and assessment made by first responders.

According to Chris McCall, Village Manager the incident occurred along South Beach on Bald Head Island and was considered to be minimal and non-life threatening with puncture wounds to the leg.

The young boy was quickly treated by Village Public Safety Officer’s and transported off island by Bald Head Island Ferry.

The minimal injuries sustained did not require a medevac to the local area hospital.

The size and type of shark is unknown at this time.

Given the age of the victim, the Village will not release the name and any other specific details surrounding the incident.