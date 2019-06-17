Former South Columbus football standout hosts camp in Tabor City

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY)– Former South Columbus High School football standout and now Green Bay Packer tight end Pharoah McKever hosted a football camp this weekend in Tabor City for more than 50 kids.

The camp was open to kids ranging from 6 all the way up to 16. McKever graduated from South Columbus High School in 2013, where he starred in both football and basketball.

He says there is nothing like giving back to the community that has given him so much in return.

“It is a great day out here with it being my first camp,”said McKever. “I love having the chance to give back to my community and more importantly the kids.”

McKever plans to hold the camp in Columbus County for as long as he can.