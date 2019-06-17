Human remains found in Myrtle Beach may be related to Clodfelter case

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office says the remains were found on Kings Road. According to the incident report, Friday, Horry County police were called to Myrtle Beach Travel Park, where the complainant told them he found a large plastic bag underneath a residence. The complainant said he’d cut a hole in the bag but didn’t finish opening it.

The officer reports looking in the bag and finding a human hand.

An official told ABC 15’s Nick Papantonis it’s believed the remains are connected to the Hubert Clodfelter case. , but his daughter said she hadn’t been able to reach him for over two years. Over the weekend, Hubert’s wife,

