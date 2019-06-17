Man allegedly drunk, firing shotgun, and repeatedly dialing 911

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Castle Hayne man faces charges after allegedly threatening neighbors with a gun.

It happened Saturday night at a home on Hubert Drive.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, neighbors say Sebastian John Catanzaro, 52, was drunk, out in the middle of the street, shooting a shotgun and making rude gestures toward the neighbors.

Lt. Jerry Brewer said when deputies arrived, Catanzaro told them he didn’t have a gun.

While deputies were on the scene, Catanzaro called 911 asking for state police to arrive because he was being harassed by deputies. He repeatedly called 911, even when dispatchers told him not to.

Deputies arrested Catanzaro for misuse of 911.

Two neighbors took out warrants for assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

Catanzaro is also charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He is in jail under a $160,000 bond.