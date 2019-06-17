No baggy pants or dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist

WENDELL, NC (WTVD) — The owner of a private outdoor recreation center in Wendell said he is considering taking legal action against people who have been calling him and his wife racist for banning baggy pants, dreadlocks, weaves and hair extensions from their pool.

The Outdoor Recreation Center of Wendell, which charges a one-time $100 registration fee plus daily $6 admission, has since deleted the guidelines for using the pool from its Facebook page.

John Freeman, who co-owns the swimming pool on Wendell Blvd. with his wife Teresa, told ABC11 on Monday that he didn’t understand the attention around his rules – which have been posted inside the pool office on the property for the last six years.

Number seven on the list of 14 rules states, “No baggy pants, no dread-locks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.”

