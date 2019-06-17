Shooting reported during Toronto Raptors’ NBA celebration

TORONTO (CNN)–A shooting was reported Monday at or near the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship celebration, Toronto Police said.
Two people are in custody after the incident at Nathan Phillips Square, the department said on Twitter.
Police have located two victims. Their injuries are “serious but not life threatening,” police said.
Two firearms were also recovered and emergency responders are on the scene.
Toronto Police spokesperson David Hopkinson told CNN it’s not clear if the shooting was actually at the parade or close to it.