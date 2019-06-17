Third suspect arrested in attack where woman was allegedly lured to home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person in an attack where a woman was allegedly lured to a home on Sidbury Road and assaulted.

Justice Denea Lewis, 22, is charged with kidnapping, malicious use of explosive with injury, and conspiracy.

On April 16, Christopher Farmer reportedly lured the victim over to his house to give her money for a hotel room.

The Sheriff’s Office said when the victim got there, Muriel Hansley, who is the mother of Farmer’s child, had ‘beef’ with the victim and attacked her. Lt. Jerry Brewer said a couple of other girls were there and helped beat up the victim. The victim was also pepper sprayed and they tried to set her hair on fire.

The victim got away and went to Cape Fear Hospital.

Farmer and Hansley were arrested shortly after the crime. Farmer has since bonded out of jail. Hansley remains in jail under a $150,000 bond.

Lewis is in jail under a $100,000 bond.