Two Brunswick County men arrested over the weekend in separate rapes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County men were arrested over the weekend and charged in two separate rape investigations, one involving a young child.

Sean Michael Lent, 25, is charged with rape of a child by an adult and sexual offense with a child by an adult.

According to warrants, the alleged crimes happened between November 2014 and November 2016 and involved a child between the ages of 3 and 4. Lent was between 20 to 22 years old at the time.

Lent was arrested Sunday night and is being held under a more than $1 million bond.

Madison Reeves Collins, 21, is charged with second degree forcible rape and second degree force sex offense.

According to the arrest warrant, the incident happened on June 1.

He was arrested on Friday and is being held under a $200,000 bond.