West Columbus standout Trey Benton signs with Indians

CLEVELAND, OH (WWAY)– West Columbus graduate and ECU Pirate Trey Benton had his dreams come true over the weekend. The right hander signed his first professional baseball contract with the Cleveland Indians, the club selected him in the 15th round of the first year player draft.

Benton had his junior season cut short at East Carolina after suffering an arm injury. He had Tommy John surgery just a few weeks later. Before being injured this past season, Benton was 4-0 for the Pirates with a 4.01 ERA.

He is expected to make a full recovery and be back on the mound next season.