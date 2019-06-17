Whiteville man killed in motorcycle crash identified

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A 27-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into a car in Whiteville Saturday has been identified.

Whiteville Police spokesman Major William Hinz says the victim has been identified as Benjamen Kyle Price.

- Advertisement -

Hinz says Price was driving eastbound on Smyrna Rd. when he crashed into a car making a left hand turn. The driver of that car has been identified as Darrien Tramaine Frink, 28.

Frink was cited for “Failure to Yield Right of Way.”

Price’s brother Danny tells WWAY Price was on his way to a benefit ride for a little boy dealing with medical problems when the crash occurred. He leaves behind two daughters.

Danny Price says a visitation will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. and the funeral will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Both services will be at Worthington’s Funeral Home in Chadbourn and are open to the public.