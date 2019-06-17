Wilmington Sharks walk-off Copperheads

WILMINGTON,NC (Wilmington Sharks)–The Wilmington Sharks had runners at first and second with nobody out and the game tied at five in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cory Everett stepped up to the plate and delivered a walk-off single to give the Sharks a 6-5 victory over the Asheboro Copperheads Monday night at Buck Hardee Field.

The victory improved the Sharks to 7-9 on the season. Jacob Plastiak and Clemente Inclan drew back-to-back walks on full count at bats to set up Everett for the Sharks first walk-off victory of the season. The Sharks had a 5-3 lead with two outs in the top of the ninth when Asheboro’s Bryce Marsh hit a two-run home run off Sharks closer Henry Cartrett to

tie the game at five.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the third, Cam Jenson led off the inning with a double. With one out, Plastiak and Inclan drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Everett then hit a sacrifice to fly to score Jenson and give the Sharks the early 1-0 lead.

Plastiak and Inclan were also each hit by the pitch to start the fifth. Everett advanced them to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. Chad Fairey then hit a sacrifice fly scoring Plastiak and advancing Inclan to third. James Parker was then hit by the pitch and stole second. Aaron McKeithan followed with a two-run single to put the Sharks up 4-0.

Sharks starter Noah Takac pitched a masterpiece in six innings of work. He retired the first eleven Copperhead hitters he faced. That streak ended when Dalton Sinquefield drew a two-out walk in the fourth. He kept his no-hit bid intact until Trey Polewski hit a one out single in the top of the sixth. The Copperheads ultimately scored two runs that inning cutting the Sharks lead to 4-2 and chasing Takac out of the game.

The Copperheads added another run in the seventh when Clayton Engel led off with a single. He then stole second, stole third, and came in to score on a throwing error by McKeithan to cut it to 4-3. The Sharks answered with an insurance run in the eighth when CJ Conrad hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.

The Sharks will be back in action Tuesday night against the Morehead City Marlins at Buck Hardee Field. Colin Kennedy (0-0, 7.71) will start on the mound for the Sharks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM with the gates opening at 6:00PM.