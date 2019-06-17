WWAY gearing up for 2019 Senior Expo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s that time again! We’re just days away from the WWAY Senior Expo sponsored by Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

The 2019 WWAY Senior Expo is taking place at Independence Mall in Wilmington on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees of the 2019 WWAY Senior Expo Will Have the opportunity to engage with various local vendors, such as Medac Ugent Care, CapTel, Coastal Horizons, Spotless Vein Care, and more.

This one-day event features dozens of local businesses and organizations providing needed information and products or services to help improve the health and fitness of Wilmington area seniors.

We look forward to seeing you at the 2019 WWAY Senior Expo!