$2,000 reward offered in 2018 murder of Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly a year since a Wilmington man was shot and killed on Harnett Street and so far, no arrests have been made.

Now, Crime Stoppers of New Hanover County is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with credible information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the Reubin Irvin homicide.

On Monday, July 30, 2018, officers responded to the 500 block of Harnett Street around 12:45 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification.

When they arrived, officers found Irvin, 31, with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died.

In February, Irvin was a featured case on WWAY’s Unsolved series.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. If

you have any information, contact Text-a-Tip or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 531-9845. All calls and text are anonymous