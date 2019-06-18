Carolina Beach Streetscape project design funds approved by city leaders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington city council approved at their final June meeting to enter a a municipal agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the design of streetscape betterments on Carolina Beach Road from Burnett Boulevard to

Shipyard Boulevard.

NCDOT intends to upgrade Carolina Beach Road for safety and congestion purposes according to the city.

The city will use $191,527 from the Carolina Beach Road Streetscape 2014 Transportation Bond Project towards the design of safety, mobility, and aesthetic improvements along this heavily traveled road.

Improvements such as a landscaped median, planters, benches, and pedestrian upgrades are expected to come out of the project.