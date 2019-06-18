Coach remembers former Brunswick Co. student killed in shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — People are remembering the teen that was killed in the Friday night shooting in Shallotte including his former coach.

Jacary Bethel was described as a standout athlete at West Brunswick High School.

Jimmy Caraway was Bethel’s wrestling coach and told us he was a good kid, and a great athlete.

Caraway says he played football, but was a star wrestler… And even represented the school on a national level. He says not only did he coach him, but his wife taught him and the community has lost a good kid.

“I loved the boy. He did anything we asked him to do as a coaching staff. He never got emotional in matches. He worked hard. He was a leader. And he led by example and he wasn’t vocal,” Caraway said.

When we mentioned to the coach that his brother had been arrested he said he was surprised and that he had just finished school, out of state, and he was also a good kid.

He just hopes the family can recover and its a devastating blow to the community.