Flight 22 Fred Lynch Invitational returning to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Flight 22 Basketball is back and bigger than ever this weekend as they are set to host the 8th annual Fred Lynch Invitational in the Cape Fear.

The three day invitational will get underway on Sunday, June 23rd with 70 teams both boys and girls taking part in the event. Each team that participates will be guaranteed to play at least six games.

The tournament games will be held at four different locations. Laney High School, Heide Trask High School, Topsail High School , and Wrightsboro Baptist Church.

The event provides coaches and players here in the Cape Fear the opportunity to get a look at next years team.

“It is always a great thing to see where your teams are at and where they are going to be,”said Flight 22 owner Nate Faulk. “So, it is a chance for a coach to gauge all of that.”

The first game of the tournament will be at noon on Sunday.