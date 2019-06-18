Local communities to receive generators to prepare for storms

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Three communities in our area are part of two dozen locations that will receive funding to help maintain or improve services during a disaster or storm.

North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1.4 million in funds for 24 generators.

Through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, 24 generators will be purchased and installed where they are needed to support critical public infrastructure. In two locations, transfer switches will be installed, and one generator will be relocated.

Hazard Mitigation is a cost-sharing program. FEMA provides at least 75% of costs, and the remaining 25% is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for these projects is more than $1.07 million and the state share is nearly $359,000.

In Bladen County, West Bladen High will receive a new generator and East Bladen will have a transfer switch installed. Both serve as emergency shelter locations.

In Brunswick County, Calabash Town Hall and Emergency Operations Center will receive two new generators and the Public Works Building will have a generator relocated from town hall.

In Columbus County, Sandyfield Town Hall and Fire Department will get a generator to provide backup power. Both the Whiteville Fire Department and City Hall will also receive new generators.