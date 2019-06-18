Man meets EMT’s that saved him after accident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)–A car accident victim had the rare opportunity to thank the people who saved his life.

Alvin Nobles had significant injuries after a traumatic accident trapped him in his car a few months ago in Brunswick County. Medic 61 crew Nikki Smith and Jessica Boslet were able to remove Nobles from his vehicle and quickly transport him to Grand Strand Medical Center after the accident.

Today, Nobles met the women who rescued him.

According to the Brunswick County EMS Facebook page, he has set out to thank everyone involved in his recovery