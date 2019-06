PENDER COUNTY (WWAY)– The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two teen girls.

Armeia Dereef, 17, and Ashlen Bradsher, 15, have been missing from their Pender County foster home since the Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.