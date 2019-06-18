North Brunswick’s Jieem Bullock adds two more All-American honors

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– North Brunswick Track & Field standout Jieem Bullock can now add two more All-American honors to his name. The junior placed 3rd in the high jump and 4th in the long jump last weekend at the New Balance Outdoor National Championship in Greensboro.

Bullock jumped 6’10” 1/4 in the high jump and just over 24′ in the long jump. Those results were both personal bests for the junior.

Jieem won his first National Championship earlier this year in the long jump. The New Balance Indoor National Championship was held in New York City.