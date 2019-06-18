Police still searching for Wilmington woman last seen in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It’s been more than a year since a Wilmington woman went missing while visiting family members in Greenville. Detectives are still searching for answers in her disappearance.

Bonnie Gitto, 70, was last seen in the 100 block of Fairlane Road the afternoon of May 18, 2018.

- Advertisement -

Greenville Police say despite search efforts, there have been no sightings of her and she has not had contact with loved ones since.

Gitto also has ties to the Rocky Mount and Nash County areas.

Police say they are determined to find out what happened to her.

Related Article: Wilmington man convicted of child pornography charges

If you have any information about Bonnie Gitto, call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for credible information.