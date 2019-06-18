Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: Compass Pointe

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– This weeks episode of Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday sent us to Compass Pointe Golf Club in Leland, which is one of the newest courses in the state established in 2016.

The course is located about 15 minutes west of Wilmington off of highway 74/76. The course is open to the public as well as members offering 18 holes of golf. Compass Pointe is one of the only courses in the area to offer Par 3’s on every hole, if you choose that option.

The courses most iconic hole is the 18th. The hole is a Par 5 at over 500 yards from the white tee boxes.

The standard rate to play 18 holes of golf at Compass Pointe is $79, which includes a cart. 9 holes of golf will run the average player $41 depending on your age.