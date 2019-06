WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is hoping you can identify the man in this surveillance photo.

Wilmington Police say he’s wanted for committing obscene acts in public.

He’s accused of putting his hand in his pants and touching himself while watching a woman in a store near Mayfaire.

It happened on Tuesday, May 21st. If you can identify him, use Text-a-Tip or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 531-9845.